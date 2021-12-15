Donegal to play Down and Antrim in McKenna Cup

Donegal learned their opponents on Wednesday evening for the season opening Dr McKenna Cup competition.

Declan Bonners side will play Down and Antrim next month.

All Ireland Champions Tyrone are grouped with Armagh and Cavan while Derry are in with Fermanagh and Monaghan.

The fixture details of each group will be finalised when the Ulster CCC meet on Sunday.

The opening round will be played on Friday night 7th January with the other group games on Tuesday 11th January and Saturday 15th January.

The semi finals are pencilled in for Tuesday 18th January and the final will take place on Saturday 22nd January, a week before the Allianz League's start.