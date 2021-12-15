Donegal Sports Partnership allocated €98,200 in additional funding

Donegal Sports Partnership has been approved additional funding of €98,200 to support the ongoing return to community sport and physical activity.

The latest allocation is part of the government’s recent announcement on sports funding. Among the measures approved by Sport Ireland were €40,600 for a small grants scheme, €27,600 for grassroots support for disability sport and diversity, and a capital equipment grant of €30,000 to support the further development of the Donegal Bay Inclusive Sports Hub, in association with Kilcar Kayaking Club.

Welcoming the announcement, Myles Sweeney, Coordinator of Donegal Sports Partnership, said: "Donegal Sports Partnership acknowledges the continued support of grassroots sport by the government and Sport Ireland, especially in these challenging times."

Mr Sweeney added: "The majority of funding received will be directed towards our communities, working and supporting the many sporting clubs and community organisations who work to assist DSP in developing sports, and physical activity programmes and initiatives throughout Donegal."

The funding is part of a national announcement which sees the government committing an additional €79 million to sport across NGB’s of Sport and Local Sports Partnership’s in Ireland.

Some €73.6 million in Covid funding is being allocated under five separate streams to help sports organisations to recover and grow post pandemic, support our grassroots network of clubs and local sports partnerships, and ensure people of all ages and abilities return to sport and physical activity.

A further €5.3 million is being provided to sport National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) for the provision of sports equipment including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state of the art equipment for our high-performance athletes.

This week's announcement follows a government commitment of a €65 million COVID-19 investment programme. Additional investment has been provided through the 2021 Sport Ireland budget providing total COVID support of €73.617 million to the sector. The timing of the schemes provides stability and certainty to the sports sector as it emerges from the pandemic and plans for 2022.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD said: “As a nation so fond of sports, we are very supportive of our clubs, our competitors and of course everyone who enjoys physical activity. But the last two years have been two of the most challenging for all sports organisations and the announcement of this funding will come as a relief for the sports sector. It’s important that the sport sector is on a firm financial footing."

"The additional funding, coupled with the increase in the budget for sport in 2022, will ensure the long-term viability of our sports organisations, high performance sport and will make sure sport remains accessible to all. These emergency funds will reach all corners of the country, a myriad of activities and ensure clubs and grassroots groups continue their great work," Minister Martin added.

Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs Jack Chambers TD, commented: “I welcome today’s allocations announced by Sport Ireland, which recognise the immense contribution that sport and physical activity has made to Ireland’s response to the pandemic. All facets of society continue to adjust as the public health situation evolves and our National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnership and sports clubs are to be commended on how they have adapted.

"Government understands that this has been challenging for all and the funding allocated will assist the sector as it continues to play an important role in supporting all members of society getting and staying active.”