Donegal athletes to compete at NI International

Six Donegal athletes have been selected on Northern Ireland and Ulster Teams for the World Athletics Northern Ireland International Cross Country which takes place in January.

Nikita Burke of Letterkenny AC is selected on the senior women's team while Finn Valley duo Nuala Bose and Ciara Laverty are on the U20 team.

Finn Valley's Oisin Toye is on the U20 mens team with Mark Galvin of Letterkenny and Cranford's Caolan McFadden are part of the U17 group.

The event on Saturday 22nd January at the Billy Neill Country Park in Belfast incorporates the Home Countries; Celtic International and the British Cross Challenge as well as being part of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour.