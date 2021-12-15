Donegal animal welfare organisations receive funding of €58,000

Animal Welfare Organisations in Donegal are to receive a share of €58,000 announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

It's part of a national fund of over €3.7m to raise awareness of animal welfare on Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Animals In Need, Donegal Town will receive the biggest tranche of funding in the county at €32,000.

€12,000 has been sanctioned for ISPCA, Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre will €3,000 has been set aside for TNR Donegal.

The remainder, €11,000 will go to Twin Towns Lost and Found Dogs in Killygordon.

Minister McConalogue says he and his Department will continue to work closely with animal welfare groups and other stakeholders in the promotion of animal welfare.