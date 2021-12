A Donegal Restaurateur says mixed messaging from government is having a major impact on the industry.

Jo Daly, the Co-owner of the Quay Restaurant in Donegal Town, and President of the Donegal Women in Business Network made the comment on Highland Radio's Business Matters this week.

Last Thursday, for the first time in its 21 year history, the restaurant had no customers.

Jo Daly told presenter Ciaran O'Donnell things are already difficult enough, and the government is adding to the pressure...