Cllr reiterates call for review of NAS operational model

Donegal County Council is being urged to put further pressure on the Health Minister and the National Ambulance Service with a view towards a review being carried out of the current operational model being used by the emergency service.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle who is also Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West has repeatedly raised concern over issues with the ambulance service in Donegal, most notably lenghty response times as a result of a lack of cover in areas.

He believes the current model falls well short of the needs of the county given the rural nature of the region.

Councillor McMonagle believes the current ambulance service model is not fit for purpose: