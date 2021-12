On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell talks to co-owner of the Quay Restaurant in Donegal Town, and President of the Donegal Women in Business Network, Jo Daly, about the difficult times the restaurant sector is experiencing.

Ciaran is also joined by Dungloe-based mechanical services contractor, Adrian Sweeney, who is also owner of Sweeney's Homevalue in Lettermacaward and Sweeney's Plumbing and Hardware in Derrybeg.