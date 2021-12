Substantial damage has been caused by a fire which is believed to have been started deliberately at a derelict house in Carndonagh yesterday.

Gardai and the fire service attended the blaze at Bridge Street which broke out at around 4pm.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to come forward:

Local business owner, Deirdre Bradley, of Deirdre's in Carndonagh says it was a very frightening experience for those in the locality: