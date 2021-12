Mona Mc Sharry has been outlining her goals for the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist is part of an 11 athlete Irish team.

Mc Sharry says she is looking forward to racing again:

The Ballyshannon Marlins swimmer says her Olympic experience will benefit her for the rest of her career.

She says her achievement in Tokyo has changed her outlook: