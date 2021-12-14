Mark Anthony signs on again with Harps

Finn Harps have announced the re-signing of Mark Anthony McGinley for 2022.

McGinley produced another fine season between the sticks in 2021, appearing 33 times for the club. The local man has been a key player since returning to Ballybofey three years ago, earning himself club Player of the Season honours in both 2019 and 2020.

Mark Anthony told Finnharps.ie: “We’ve tried to kick on bit by bit since I rejoined the club in 2019 and hopefully we can keep that going now into the next year. It'll be a tough division again with Shelbourne and UCD coming up but we definitely showed that we're capable of mixing it with anyone last season so I'm excited to get back now in January."