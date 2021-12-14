LYIT to meet IT Carlow in Sigerson Cup opener

The 2022 Higher Education Championship draws were made this afternoon and the LYIT and last years Sigerson Cup beaten finalists IT Carlow are set to do battle again.

The LYIT lost at the semi final stage in last years competition to Carlow who would then suffer defeat to DCU in the final.

The champions from Dublin have been drawn with Maynooth University in the opening round while Sligo IT will play University Limerick.

Two draws took place today, in the initial draw LYIT were pulled out against DCU but with one of the teams not included in the pot, the draw had to be done a second time.

The opening games will be played the week of the 10th January with the losers in those ties getting a second chance through the qualifier system.

The Sigerson Cup will be played over consecutive weeks up to the final on the 16th/17th February.