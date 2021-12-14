Letterkenny walk-in vaccine centre open late this evening for boosters

Saolta have announced that the walk-in vaccination centre in Letterkenny will have extended opening hours this Tuesday evening, as the booster vaccine drive continues to ramp up.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre, located at the Letterkenny Business Park in Ballyraine, will remain open until 7pm this evening.

Boosters will be made available for anyone aged between 50 and 69, as well as any healthcare workers, who have had 90 days since their second dose.

First doses are also available for anyone aged 12 or above who has not received a vaccine yet, or for second doses at least 21 days after your first dose.