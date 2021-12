A potential move cross channel for Georgie Kelly looks almost certain now with reports that the striker has informed Bohemians that he will be making his exit from the League of Ireland.

The Donegal man had been linked with a move back to his former club Derry City but that now appears highly unlikely with Kelly weighing up interest from a host of clubs, particularly in England.

The PFAI Player of the Year scored 22 goals in all competitions last year.