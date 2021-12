Gardai are investigating a burglary at a primary school on Convent Road in Letterkenny.

Gardai say padlocks were broken on a number of temporary containers on the school grounds between 2pm on Saturday afternoon last and 7:30am yesterday morning.

Those responsible made off with an orange Stihl leaf blower, 8 lengths of copper and a Honda generator.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.