Gardai continue investigation into burglary at home of elderly woman in Buncrana

Investigations are continuing following an aggravated burglary at the home of an elderly grandmother and her granddaughter in the Meenaharnish, Ballymagan area of Buncrana in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two men forced entry to the property at around 4:20am on Saturday, remaining in the house for around 2 hours.

No injuries were reported but the woman in her 80s and 18 year old granddaughter were left shaken and traumatised by the ordeal.

A number of items were stolen during the burglary.

Garda Grainne Doherty says Gardai are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have any information relating to a vehicle believed to have been involved: