Ed Byrne returns as Donegal GAA assistant secretary

The Donegal GAA County Convention was held virtually last evening and there will be two new officers on the County Executive for next year.

Ballyshannon native David McLoone was elected as vice chairperson and Michael McGeehin from Letterkenny takes over as the coaching officer.

And back on the Officer Board is Ed Byrne who was last night returned as assistant secretary.

He had resigning from the position back in September, but after a change of heart in the lead up to Convention, he allowed his name to go forward for election.

He was re-elected when he won a vote against Sinead Breen (St Mary’s, Convoy) by 50 votes to 38.

Meanwhile, Donegal GAA recorded a profit of just under €320,000 over the past 12 months. The Treasurer, Alan Boyd, in his report said the reason for the surplus was down to the shortened playing season; financial assistance from Croke Park as the sport dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic; and the continued loyalty of sponsors during that time

It was a similar story on the financial front in Derry where County Convention also took place last evening - delegates told how the accounts showed a surplus of almost 350,000 for the financial year.