Cllr Barry Sweeney elected Chairperson Donegal ETB

Councillor Barry Sweeney has been elected Chairperson of the Donegal ETB.

He replaces outgoing Chair, Councillor Albert Doherty while Councillor Martin Harley takes over from Councillor Gary Doherty as Deputy Chairperson.

Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in Donegal and along with it's Further Education and Training Service, manages 15 post-primary schools in the county.

Councillor Sweeney says while it is a challenging time within the education sector, he looks forward to his term as Chairperson: