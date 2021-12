Money and 20 catalytic converters have been stolen during a burglary at Cooladerry, Raphoe.

A window of a shed located at the rear of a property was smashed and entry gained between 6pm on Wednesday last and 7:45am on Thursday.

Items were stolen also from another shed which was laying open.

Gardai are asking anyone in the are who may have observed any unusual activity in the area at those times to contact them.