Boil Water Notice lifted in Glenties and Ardara

A Boil Water Notice that was in place for 3,500 homes in the Glenties and Ardara areas has been lifted today by Irish Water.

The notice was put in place last week, due to a deterioration in the water quality in the area that was caused by Storm Barra at the Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant.

But now, Irish Water say that after a number of satisfactory water tests, as well as confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to full operation, the Boil Water Notice was no longer required.

Irish Water said that: "Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this Boil Water Notice on the 3,518 people supplied by the Glenties-Ardara Public Water Supply Scheme and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the community who shared the information. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus."

Business customers of Irish Water will also receive a 40 percent rebate on the cost of supplying water to their businesses during the period of the boil water notice.