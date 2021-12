A total of 3,887 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland - with nearly one in every seven of those new cases being the Omicron variant.

The chief medical officer says about 14 per cent are Omicron - or nearly 550 cases.

That's a 14 times increase on this day last week - and Dr Tony Holohan expects a further sharp increase in the coming days.

Current figures also show that 493 people are in hospitals with the virus here, of which 109 are in ICU.