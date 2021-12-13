“Lack of urgency” from public to receive boosters – Donegal GP

A Donegal GP has said there hasn't been a sense of urgency about the booster vaccine programme.

The HSE is due to unveil a plan this week for rolling out booster shots to those in their 40s and first doses to 5 to 11 year olds.

While an update is expected on the increased capacity for the booster programme.

People have been turned away from walk-in vaccination sites in parts of the country due to a lack of capacity in recent days.

But Donegal GP Dr Denis McAuley says he believes people have been reluctant to receive a third shot so far - but in the next few months, more people will present for a booster: