Inishowen MD Cllrs further refute claims of prior knowledge to purchase of mica properties

Councillors in the Inishowen Municipal District have further refuted claims that they had prior knowledge to the purchasing of Mica affected properties by Donegal County Council in Buncrana.

It was confirmed earlier this year that five houses in Buncrana which were initially leased and were subsequently bought by the local authority do have mica.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray says the emergence of the news was damaging to the families living there who feared their homes were going to be demolished.

All Councillors representing the Inishowen Municipal District have called for allegations that they had prior knowledge to the purchasing of the properties to be corrected.

They were speaking on a motion put forward by Councillor Terry Crossan who called on the Government to allow Donegal County Council to source and procure properties in what he says is becoming an increasingly serious emergency housing situation.

Councillor Crossan believes the Council should be given the power to make such decisions at local level: