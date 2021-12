61 people are waiting on a trolley at Letterkenny University Hospital today.

It's the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 11 people waiting on a bed in the Emergency Department and a further 50 waiting on wards.

534 patients are waiting on a bed at hospitals across the country today, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling as a result, for bespoke plans to tackle overcrowding in each hospital.