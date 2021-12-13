Grandmother and granddaughter subjected to vicious attack in Buncrana

An attack on an elderly grandmother and her granddaughter in Buncrana over the weekend has been described as cowardly, vicious and brutal.

A number of people entered the home of the 82 year old woman and her 18 year old granddaughter in the Illies area on Saturday morning between 4am and 6am, subjecting the women to a prolonged attack over an hour and a half, ransacking the property and issuing threats to kill.

Gardai have confirmed a number of items were taken during the breakin.

No arrests have been made at this time but investigations are ongoing.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says the pair have been left shaken and traumatised: