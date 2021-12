Schools are being given €62 million to fund the purchase of HEPA filters and improve ventilation.

The Department of Education says the minor works grant can also be used for things like classroom furniture and IT equipment.

Primary and special schools will get €45 million, while secondary schools will receive 17 million.

€2.74 million is being made available for schools in Donegal.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says schools must decide what works are necessary: