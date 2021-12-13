Council seeking clarification on Mica questions

Donegal County Council says it is still accepting applications under the Mica Redress Scheme, but no decisions will be made pending clarification from government on a number of issues.

Crucially, that includes confirmation that is materials apart from Mica and Pyrite are found which are not included in current protocols, they will be covered under the enhanced scheme.

Cllr Martin McDermott who chairs of the Council's Mica Redress Committee says they're hoping to meet with department officials this week.

Cllr McDermott was speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show along with Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty.

He says scrapping the sliding scale introduced when the revised scheme was announced remains the main priority.......