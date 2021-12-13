Concern raised over lack of security at LUH

Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as a severe lack of security staff on the grounds of Letterkenny University Hospital.

It comes following an incident at the St Conal's Campus earlier this month which resulted in an arrest and a member of staff being injured.

It's understood that there is only one member of security staff on duty during daytime hours and they have to service Letterkenny University Hospital, St' Conals Hospitals and respond to calls if needed at the outpatients department at Scally Practice.

This increases to two at night but there are worries around staff safety in the event of a major incident.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the hospital is already stretched and says an urgent review is needed: