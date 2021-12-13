Ballyliffin to host Home Internationals next year

Ballyliffin Golf Club will host the 2022 R&A Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals on the Old Links, 3 – 5 August 2022.

The very best amateur golfers in Great Britain and Ireland will do battle over the 6937-yard championship Old Links at Ballyliffin.

Ireland will defend the men’s title on home turf following victory in the 2021 R&A Men’s Home Internationals at Hankley Common, which went down to the final putt of the event.

9-man teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will play against each other in a round robin format over three days.

Each match will consist of four morning foursomes and eight afternoon singles games.

The Women’s Home Internationals, won by England at Woodhall Spa in 2021, will also be played over three days with the four home nations competing against each other in individual matches.

A match will consist of three foursomes and six singles games.

In both events, the overall winner is the country with the highest number of match points.

The Old Links staged the 2008 European Tour Irish Seniors Open, won by Juan Quirós of Spain and it’s sister course The Glashedy Links which recently staged a record breaking DDF Irish Open in 2018, has previously hosted the R&A Boys’ Home Internationals in 2016, won by England.

.