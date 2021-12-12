Suspect in Derry stabbing released on bail

A 22-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with a reported stabbing in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident, which was reported to police at around 12.15am, took place in the Stevenson Park area of the city.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment after being reportedly stabbed in the abdomen.

Enquiries are continuing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information to call 101 and quote reference number 31 of 11/12/21.