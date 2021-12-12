Strong winds to hit Donegal this afternoon and evening

Fallen trees and power outages are possible across Donegal and six western counties this afternoon and into this evening, as yellow wind warnings come into effect.

Earlier this morning, 23 homes and business were without power in Kilcar for a time, but supplies were restored by 11am.

ESB Networks are now warning more outages are possible.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected, with a yellow wind warning will be in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 3 o'clock.

Met Eireann has warned that power cuts and fallen trees will be likely in these areas and the warning will be in place until 11 o'clock tonight.