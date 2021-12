St. Eunan's won the Donegal Under-21A Football Final at a damp O'Donnell Park this afternoon following an exciting contest. It finished, St. Eunan's 1-13, MacCumhaill's 1-9.

The Letterkenny side started well but MacCumhaill's - helped by a Kevin McCormack goal - led at the break by 1-6 to 0-7.

But the Cathedral Town outfit soon drew level after the interval and finished strongly while the Twin Towns' side faced an uphill battle after they were reduced to 14 men as they chased the game.