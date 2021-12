It's been a great year for St. Eunan's and for Shane O'Donnell who was named as the man of the match after the Donegal Under-21 A Final which saw the Cathedral Town side defeating MacCumhaill's by 1-13 to 1-9 in the decider at O'Donnell Park.

However, the St Eunan's star pointed out that it was a closer game than the final scoreline may suggest.