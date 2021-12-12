Knockalla Caravans Cup round-up

Aileach, Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps under-21s all booked their place in the next round of the Knockalla Caravans Cup following Sunday's first round matches.

Goals from Caolan Doherty (2) and Mark McElhinney helped Aileach to an impressive 3-1 win over Monaghan United.

Letterkenny Rovers and Finn Harps chalked up 1-0 wins over Castlefin Celtic and Buncrana Hearts respectively.

Elsewhere, on Saturday, a Garbhan Friel strike was enough for Cockhill Celtic as they beat Glengad United while Dean Larkin got a hat-trick in Bonagee's 4-2 success over Greencastle.