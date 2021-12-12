KFO quota concerns as EU Fisheries Ministers begin annual talks

The Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation says the EU Council of Fisheries meeting which got underway this morning will once again find itself setting provisional quotas a total allowable catches.

KFO CEO Seán O'Donoghue says provisional quotas seem inevitable because the meeting is set to end tomorrow, while tomorrow week, December 20th is the deadline for agreement in the ongoing discussions between the EU and UK on post Brexit fishing rights.

He says the Council of Ministers has effectively "lost its clout" because of the unfinished discussions with the UK........