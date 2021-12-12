Irish impress at European Cross Country Championships

It was a day to remember for the thousands in attendance at the European Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, with Ireland claiming three medals on a historic occasion for Irish athletics.

And they were very close to getting a fourth with Finn Valley AC twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan both producing great runs in the senior women's event, but the Irish team was just pipped for bronze by the Germans.

Ireland finishing 3rd nation overall on the points table behind GB & NI, and France (5th overall on medal table).

Ireland secured the team gold medal in the men's U23 event, led by Darragh McElhinney who took the silver medal in scintillating style.

The day started with a bang, with Ireland winning team silver in the men’s U20 6000m (1 point off gold) behind GB & NI.

Patsy McGonagle rounded up the day's events on Sunday Sport.