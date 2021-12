Conan Kearney of the St. Bridget's Club in Clonmany is an Irish boxing champion.

He won the National Boy 2 title at 56 kgs by overcoming Levi Mongan of the Olympic Club in Galway on a unanimous 5-0 decision at the end of his final which was held in the Drimnagh Boxing Club in Dublin.

The young Inishowen Boxer had three very hard fights on his way to winning a medal.