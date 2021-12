Clones to host Downings Ulster Final

The Ulster Council have fixed the Ulster Junior Football Final between Downings and Denn for Clones next Sunday 19th December at 1pm.

The Donegal champions beat the highly fancied Sean McDermotts of Monaghan on Saturday to set up a decider against the Cavan side.

The Downings v Denn Ulster Final will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

Full Ulster fixtures below:

Saturday 18th December:

AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi Final

Clann Eireann (Ard Mhacha) V Derrygonnelly (Fear Manach) at Kingspan Breffni (6.30pm)

AIB Ulster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship Semi Finals

Butlersbridge (An Cabhán) V Steelstown (Doire) at Ederney (1.00pm)

Moortown (Tír Eoghain) V Tír na nÓg (Aontroim) at Maghera (1.00pm)

AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Junior Club Championship Final

Carrickmacross (Muineachán) V Craobh Rua (Ard Mhacha) at Páirc Esler, Newry (3.30pm)

Sunday 19th December:

AIB Ulster GAA Football Junior Club Championship Final

Denn (An Cabhán) V Downings (Dún na nGall) at Clones (1.00pm)

AIB Ulster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final

Ballycran (An Dún) V Slaughtneil (Doire) at Corrigan Park (1.00pm)

AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi Final

Glen (Doire) V Kilcoo (An Dún) at Athletic Grounds (4.00pm)