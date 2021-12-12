Body of missing man found in Strabane

The man whose body was found in Strabane last evening has been named locally as Michael McGinty, who had been missing for a week.

Mr McGinty, who was from Strabane went missing last Saturday morning, sparking a week long search.

Last night, local MLA Maoliosa McHugh paid tribute to the search and rescue services who worked tirelessly over the course of the last week and to all those who volunteered to assist.

He said there is a palpable sense of loss and grief throughout the area as three local families have now lost loved ones of very ‘tender years’ this week.

Mr McHugh concluded there has also been a massive outpouring of solidarity reflecting, as it does, Strabane’s strong bonds of community.