The Department of Health has reported 4,667 new cases of Covid-19 today, 663 more than yesterday.

504 patients are hospitalised - up 23 on yesterday.

109 are in ICU - down 2 on yesterday.

Last night, there were 17 confirmed Covid cases at Letterkenny University Hospital, three of them in ICU.

The Department has also confirmed that four additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 10 the total number of cases that have been identified.