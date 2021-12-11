Watch: Cockhill and Bonagee progress in Knockalla Cup

The top two in the Ulster Senior League progressed in the Knockalla Caravans Cup on Saturday beating Inishowan Premier Division opposition.

Cockhill beat Glengad United 1-0 at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports ground. Garbhan Friel scored the only goal in the 4th minute of the game.

USL leaders Bonagee United had a 4-2 victory in their game played at the Letterkenny Community Centre.

Dean Larkin scored a first half hat-trick, with his three goals coming in the opening 21 minutes.

Tony McNamee scored the fourth from a penalty, it could have been five but the Ramelton man missed his second spot kick.

Jack Coyle, son of Derry City legend Liam Coyle scored both of Greencastles goals.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke with hat-trick man Dean Larkin after the game:



John Quigg was pleased with the character his young Greencastle side showed:

