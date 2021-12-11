Reaction: Ulster Final next for Downings

Downings will play Denn from Cavan in the final of the Ulster Junior Football Championship next weekend.

The Donegal champions came from a point down to beat Sean McDermotts of Monaghan 1-9 to 0-8 in the semi final played in Ederney on Saturday.

Gary Ban McClafferty hit two late points with Kyle McFadden knocked in the goal at the end to seal their place in the decider.

Tom Comack spoke with Downings Manager Kevin Gallagher who said it was an "Amazing feeling" to be in a final:

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SAT-KEVIN.mp3