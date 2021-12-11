Police appeal for information after stabbing in Derry City this morning

Police in Derry are appealing for information, after a man was stabbed in Derry City in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives say that the man was stabbed in the abdomen in the Stevenson Park area of the city at approximately 12:15am.

The victim was then transferred to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police say a 22 year old man has been arrested in relation to the incident, and is currently being held in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.