Letterkenny booster vaccinations open to 50-59 year olds this weekend

Many Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres are experiencing wait times of at least 60 minutes across the Republic of Ireland today - but it's been reported that waiting times at the Letterkenny vaccination centre have been much lower.

The walk-in centre located in Sligo Town meanwhile has seen waiting times of up to 90 minutes this morning.

The Letterkenny vaccination centre, located at the IDA Business Park in Ballyraine, is open from 9am to 5pm today Saturday and tomorrow Sunday for walk-ins, for anyone aged between 50 and 59 to receive their booster vaccination dose.

More information is available on the HSE's website: https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/