Just days left to give your views on Age Friendly Strategy

There are just a few days left to contribute to a new strategy prioritising the needs of the older community as part of a consultation being led by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The consultation, which closes on December 17th, is one element of the campaign of engagement with older people which will help shape the new Age Friendly Strategy for Derry and Strabane.

The strategy aims to ensure that the needs of older people are reflected in all future policies and services for the Council area.

A Co-Design Steering Group of older people and people who advocate for older people will meet monthly, and stakeholder workshops have taken place in recent months involving a range of partners.

There will be a series of other chances for the public to engage including focus group meetings, pop up engagement opportunities, creative workshops and even postcards based on age friendly themes which can be returned by Freepost.

You can access the survey online until December 17th