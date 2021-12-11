Government accused of signing away “historic fishing rights” at Rockall

The Government has once again been accused of signing away Ireland's “historic fishing rights” at Rockall in the North Atlantic.

The uninhabited island of Rockall is around 419km off the cost of Donegal, and around 386km from St Kilda's to the north-west of Scotland.

Ownership of the island and the fishing rights in the waters surrounding it has been a hot topic over the last couple of years.

Earlier this year a Greencastle fishing vessel was prevented from fishing in the waters around Rockall by a Marine Scotland patrol boat.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says its unacceptable that the issue has been allowed to drag on: