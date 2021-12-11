Conversation around United Ireland must be “stepped up” – Sinn Féin





Sinn Fein has claimed the latest opinion poll on Irish unity shows we need to start having a conversation on the subject soon.

The IPSOS MRBI survey published today shows that 52% of those surveyed don't see Irish Unity as a priority, although they'd like to see it some day - 20% meanwhile described unity as a very important priority.

However the survey also shows that about three quarters of people wouldn't like to change the flag, change the anthem or pay higher taxes to achieve a United Ireland.

Sinn Fein's Public Expenditure spokesperson Mairead Farrell says people need to be told of the implications of uniting the island, and that serious public discussions must be held...

