“Big increase” in cold call fraud in Donegal – Chief Superintendent

There's been a big increase in cold caller fraud in Donegal.

Donegal's Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn made those comments at the latest sitting of the Joint Policing Committee.

In many cases in the county, people have lost large sums of money as a result of such fraudulent activity.

It's believed that a lot of incidents also go unreported as people may have fallen victim to so-called 'romantic scams'.

Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Cllr Gerry McMonagle is encouraging people to report these type of crimes: