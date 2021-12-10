Young man dies following collision in Killygordon

A young man has died following a collision in Killygordon this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 2:00pm this afternoon on Railway Road.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.