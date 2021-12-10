U21 Final Preview – St Eunan v MacCumhaills

This Sunday St Eunan's and MacCumhaills will battle for the Donegal U21A Football Championship crown.

The final will be LIVE on Highland from 1.45pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Tobins - Letterkenny.

St Eunan's are looking to add the U21 title to the Senior and Senior B championships they have already won this year.

Tom Comack has been speaking with St Eunan's Manager Pauric Ryan:

Sean MacCumhaills are chasing a double as they bid to add the U21 to the Minor title they won at the end of October.

The Twin Towns side last won at the age group in 1996.

Coach with MacCumhaills is Gary Wilson:

