Tyrone expected to dominate All Stars

The GAA/GPA Football All Stars and Footballer of the Year will be announced tonight.

Tyrone pair Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary and Mayo's Lee Keegan are on the Footballer of the Year shortlist while Darragh Canavan is on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year along with last year’s winner from Mayo Oisin Mullen and Galways Matthew Tierney.

Fifteen of the forty five nominations are from the Red Hand county and they will be looking to at least match their haul of seven when they last won the All Ireland in 2008 or even equal the eight they took in 2005.

Given records were broken with the Hurling All Stars earlier in the week, would nine be a possibility for the Ulster men.

Cathal McShane and Ronan McNamee were Tyrone’s last All Star winners in 2019.